LRI Investments LLC Has $207,000 Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $201,000. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.9% in the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $1,697,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 22.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 41,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $6,187,191.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,969.70. This represents a 61.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,728.32. The trade was a 47.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,676 shares of company stock worth $40,489,525 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $156.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.09 and a 200-day moving average of $151.31. The company has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $106.98 and a one year high of $168.44.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $60.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.91 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $183.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

