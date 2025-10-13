Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (KYN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on October 31st

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of NYSE:KYN opened at $11.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.19. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $13.69.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

In related news, CFO Austin Colby Parker acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $30,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,167 shares in the company, valued at $111,654.06. The trade was a 37.50% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President James C. Baker bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 836,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,199,688. The trade was a 3.08% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 63,550 shares of company stock worth $778,410 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,667,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,367,000 after acquiring an additional 256,721 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,677,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,346,000 after purchasing an additional 23,663 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,241,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,760,000 after purchasing an additional 242,905 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,059,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,428,000 after purchasing an additional 212,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 133.0% in the second quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 1,066,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after buying an additional 608,995 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.