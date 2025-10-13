Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,898 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 507.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAAS. CIBC increased their price target on Pan American Silver from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $36.50 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Friday, September 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded Pan American Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of PAAS opened at $38.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day moving average is $29.49. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $40.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $811.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.12 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.80%.Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

