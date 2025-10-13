First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF $LMBS Shares Bought by Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 0.8% of Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $49.97 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

