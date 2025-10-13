Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,041,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,268 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 12.0%

BATS PAVE opened at $46.40 on Monday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $46.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.04.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.