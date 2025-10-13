Elastic N.V. $ESTC Shares Sold by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Elastic by 53.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Elastic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 53.7% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 0.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 5.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Elastic from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Elastic from $111.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ken Exner sold 6,290 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $566,854.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 233,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,050,409.84. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 5,037 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $453,934.44. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 167,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,075,634.08. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,792 shares of company stock valued at $30,978,369 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Price Performance

NYSE:ESTC opened at $86.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.15 and a beta of 1.05. Elastic N.V. has a 52-week low of $70.14 and a 52-week high of $118.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $415.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.13 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 5.38%.Elastic’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Elastic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.290-2.350 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.580 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

