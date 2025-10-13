Cypress Capital Group Acquires 3,295 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF $LMBS

Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $49.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.26. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.