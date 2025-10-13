CSX Corporation $CSX Shares Sold by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in CSX by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX by 61.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in CSX by 23.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in CSX by 9.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in CSX by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 93,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Baird R W upgraded CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $35.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.29. CSX Corporation has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.25.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.92%.The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

