City Holding Company (CHCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share by the bank on Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This is a 10.1% increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

City has a payout ratio of 39.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect City to earn $7.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.

Get City alerts:

City Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of City stock opened at $118.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.53. City has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $137.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.29.

City Company Profile

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $78.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.10 million. City had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 16.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that City will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.