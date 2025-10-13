Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV Shares Acquired by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,699 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up 1.4% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CGDV. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $41.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.76. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.94 and a 52 week high of $42.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1359 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

