Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $14.20 Million Stock Position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF $LGOV

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 662,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,159 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 2.19% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $14,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 93.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LGOV opened at $22.04 on Monday. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.37. The firm has a market cap of $668.91 million, a PE ratio of -11,563.48 and a beta of 0.12.

About First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.