Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF $SPGP

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $9,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 142,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 119,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $110.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.50. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $84.13 and a 1-year high of $115.88. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

