669 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN Purchased by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 669 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2,647.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198,526 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $66,572,000 after acquiring an additional 191,300 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $381,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 41.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 41.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,026 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 5,903 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.37, for a total value of $1,838,017.11. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,834.86. The trade was a 92.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.88, for a total value of $3,458,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 82,328 shares in the company, valued at $28,475,608.64. This represents a 10.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 556,321 shares of company stock valued at $208,110,150. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on COIN. China Renaissance started coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $353.30 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $365.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Williams Trading set a $405.00 price objective on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Compass Point reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.12.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $357.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $325.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 3.68. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 40.87%.The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

