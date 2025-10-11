QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,477 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,477 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 326.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1,003.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John D. Fisk sold 20,278 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $195,682.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 112,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,410.25. The trade was a 15.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 11,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $105,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 128,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,990.71. This trade represents a 7.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.32. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $10.63.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.37 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 19.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a oct 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 1,417.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

