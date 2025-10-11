QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 32 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 34,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,548,000 after acquiring an additional 26,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,274.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,278.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,190.04. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $946.69 and a 12-month high of $1,486.76.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $983.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.41 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 476.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.65 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 42.100-42.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 10.550-10.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.90, for a total transaction of $1,381,555.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 283 shares in the company, valued at $368,154.70. This trade represents a 78.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,308.64, for a total transaction of $215,925.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,012.16. This trade represents a 63.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,827 shares of company stock worth $2,371,208 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,275.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,336.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

