QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,643,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,106,000 after buying an additional 5,207,877 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,781,000 after buying an additional 922,557 shares in the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,106.5% during the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 897,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,001,000 after buying an additional 882,811 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,324.3% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 845,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,133,000 after buying an additional 786,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,806,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,199,000 after buying an additional 356,756 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $202.52 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $209.12. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.98.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

