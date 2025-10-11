QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Lyft, Inc. $LYFT

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,166 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYFT. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,943 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.
Lyft Trading Down 2.4%
LYFT stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.21, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.40.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Lyft news, CEO John David Risher purchased 5,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $100,030.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,797,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,137,850.08. This trade represents a 0.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Erin Brewer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $258,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 525,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,085.16. The trade was a 2.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,427 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,686. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYFT. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lyft from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lyft from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lyft from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Lyft from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.02.
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
