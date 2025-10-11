QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Lyft, Inc. $LYFT

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,166 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYFT. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,943 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

LYFT stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.21, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.40.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.17). Lyft had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 1.51%.The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, CEO John David Risher purchased 5,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $100,030.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,797,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,137,850.08. This trade represents a 0.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Erin Brewer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $258,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 525,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,085.16. The trade was a 2.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,427 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,686. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYFT. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lyft from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lyft from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lyft from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Lyft from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.02.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

