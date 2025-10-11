QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $488,000 Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. $ASX

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,215 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ASE Technology by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 146.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 29,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 17,286 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 94.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at about $1,170,000. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology Trading Down 5.3%

NYSE:ASX opened at $11.10 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.44 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ASE Technology in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ASX

ASE Technology Profile

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.