QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $458,000 Stock Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $221,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 285,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,300,240.92. This represents a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Whalen sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $71,372.66. Following the sale, the insider owned 56,324 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,964.36. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Shift4 Payments from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Shift4 Payments from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.65.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $77.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.62 and its 200-day moving average is $89.15. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $68.09 and a one year high of $127.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

