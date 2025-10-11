QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,593 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hill City Capital LP raised its stake in MasTec by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hill City Capital LP now owns 2,145,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MasTec by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,219,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,331,000 after purchasing an additional 39,622 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 163.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,043,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,843,000 after acquiring an additional 648,184 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 23.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 963,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,234,000 after acquiring an additional 184,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MasTec by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTZ opened at $195.37 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.70 and a 12 month high of $221.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.41.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. MasTec had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. MasTec has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.230-6.440 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MasTec news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $1,806,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 101,349 shares in the company, valued at $18,312,750.81. This represents a 8.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 194,249 shares in the company, valued at $33,993,575. This trade represents a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $6,553,250 in the last ninety days. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $206.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $198.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.47.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

