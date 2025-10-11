QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 89 Shares of TopBuild Corp. $BLD

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter worth $63,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 170.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 144.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other TopBuild news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.47, for a total value of $590,584.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,384.01. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.19, for a total transaction of $3,051,646.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,402,287.75. This represents a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,488. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $423.35 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $266.26 and a 52 week high of $445.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $415.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.66.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $0.24. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. TopBuild has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BLD shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $424.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $370.00 price target on shares of TopBuild and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $344.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.91.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

