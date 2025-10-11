Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 237 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ROST shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

Ross Stores Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $147.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.57 and its 200 day moving average is $140.79. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.36 and a 12 month high of $158.69.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 37.37%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In related news, insider Stephen C. Brinkley sold 6,437 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total value of $971,793.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,101.64. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 39,351 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $5,745,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 157,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,944,338. This represents a 20.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,720 shares of company stock valued at $7,761,212 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.