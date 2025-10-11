Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIC. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,944,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $70,812,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 4,730,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,243 shares during the period. Aspen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,111,000. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $63,765,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFIC stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average of $30.57.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

