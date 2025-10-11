NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Sold by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 12.6% in the second quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 70,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 68,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 234.1% in the second quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 21,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 15,102 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.9% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,522,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,115,000 after acquiring an additional 184,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:NEE opened at $83.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $86.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.73. The stock has a market cap of $171.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $92.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho set a $78.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. HSBC reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.08.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,805. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $63,365.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,098.30. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,490 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

