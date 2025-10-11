Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Stock Holdings Trimmed by Invictus Private Wealth LLC

Invictus Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindenwold Advisors INC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,346,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Netflix by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,949 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. SLT Holdings LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. SLT Holdings LLC now owns 455 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 858 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its stake in Netflix by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 60,747 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $81,348,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total value of $49,426,897.92. Following the sale, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,736.48. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total value of $3,023,402.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,418.40. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,295.00 price target (up previously from $1,280.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Netflix from $1,450.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,337.63.

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,220.08 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.88 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,210.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,167.10.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

