Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MU. Arete Research upgraded Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Zacks Research raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.78.

NASDAQ MU opened at $181.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $203.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.56. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $201.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 21,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.47, for a total transaction of $4,063,978.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 272,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,385,968.56. The trade was a 7.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 5,552 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $864,335.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 96,031 shares in the company, valued at $14,950,106.08. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,956 shares of company stock worth $22,841,025. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,879,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,803,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,373,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,331,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,713 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,690,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,152,974,000 after purchasing an additional 314,489 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $1,980,700,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 23.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,616,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $922,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,641 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

