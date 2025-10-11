JNBA Financial Advisors Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,206 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.7% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. JNBA Financial Advisors owned 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $48,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114,080,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,620,000 after buying an additional 3,403,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,054,000 after buying an additional 7,414,265 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,597,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,804,000 after buying an additional 1,998,826 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,056,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,180,000 after buying an additional 5,645,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,885,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,351,000 after buying an additional 1,602,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of IJH opened at $63.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $96.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.52.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.