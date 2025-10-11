iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 383,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116,418 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 2.5% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $40,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.85 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $108.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.32 and a 200-day moving average of $104.43.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

