Invictus Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Invictus Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $459.47 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $476.74. The stock has a market cap of $119.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

