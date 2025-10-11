Invictus Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 510 Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Invictus Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,155,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $804,000. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 3,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $736.33 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $771.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $717.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $642.53. The firm has a market cap of $108.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

