Inspire Investing LLC Sells 8,226 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,226 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.4% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 414,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,277,000 after acquiring an additional 17,627 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Callan Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 110,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,799,000 after buying an additional 76,852 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 8.3%

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $60.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.31. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $79.44.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -535.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,886.25. This represents a 24.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $505,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,287.20. This trade represents a 19.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

