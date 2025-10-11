Gold Fields Limited $GFI Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GFI. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 2,572.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 82,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 79,568 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at $1,096,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 105.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 180,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 92,966 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at $2,914,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at $203,000. 24.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gold Fields from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Gold Fields in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $32.00 target price on Gold Fields in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Gold Fields Price Performance

GFI opened at $41.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.60. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $43.66.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3993 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 130.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.38. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

