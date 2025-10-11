Fulcrum Capital LLC Sells 807 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Fulcrum Capital LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.4% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $150.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $205.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.53 and a 200-day moving average of $139.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $177.50.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.46% and a net margin of 7.82%.PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 103.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

