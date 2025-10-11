Fischer Investment Strategies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Fischer Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 151 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,385,585,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 343,058.2% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 2,463,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,299,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,158 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 57.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,393,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,164,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,251 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Netflix by 37.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,070,221 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,898,496,000 after acquiring an additional 567,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,433,585,000 after acquiring an additional 509,255 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,450.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,337.63.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total transaction of $491,276.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $36,625,558.70. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,793,240.64. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,220.08 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $677.88 and a 12 month high of $1,341.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,210.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,167.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $518.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

