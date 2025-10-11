Elbit Systems Ltd. $ESLT Holdings Cut by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 8.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 5.3% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 8.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 6.9% in the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems stock opened at $502.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $204.25 and a 1 year high of $529.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $485.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.23.

Elbit Systems last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

ESLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Elbit Systems from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Elbit Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Elbit Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $530.00.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

