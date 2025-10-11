Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Sells 2,250 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,060,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451,401 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,255,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,815,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437,846 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 64,544.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,834,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,273 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $136,705,000.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $72.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.03. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $74.99. The firm has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
