DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 230 Shares of State Street Corporation $STT

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STT. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in State Street by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,184,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $732,775,000 after buying an additional 674,120 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,264,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $381,770,000 after acquiring an additional 115,751 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,068,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,732,000 after acquiring an additional 14,011 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 6,967.4% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,989,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in State Street by 1.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,713,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,932,000 after purchasing an additional 49,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Down 5.3%

NYSE STT opened at $111.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. State Street Corporation has a 52 week low of $72.81 and a 52 week high of $118.24. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.46.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on State Street in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on State Street from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on State Street from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total transaction of $108,197.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,174.28. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

