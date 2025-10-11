Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys 2,643 Shares of Sysco Corporation $SYY

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Sysco were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 48.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South increased its position in shares of Sysco by 3.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.6% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Sysco by 2.3% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 3.3% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Price Performance

Sysco stock opened at $78.44 on Friday. Sysco Corporation has a one year low of $67.12 and a one year high of $83.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 2.25%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In related news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 961 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $77,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,581. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,320. This trade represents a 41.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,331 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

