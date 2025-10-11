Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cummins were worth $14,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $2,749,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $440,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Cummins by 8.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,129,000 after buying an additional 126,362 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Karen H. Quintos sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $529,766.31. Following the sale, the director owned 5,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,659.91. This represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Luther E. Peters sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.19, for a total value of $1,887,571.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 7,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,038.67. The trade was a 38.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,119 shares of company stock valued at $17,674,285. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cummins
Cummins Stock Performance
Shares of Cummins stock opened at $413.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $407.21 and a 200 day moving average of $349.37. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.02 and a 12 month high of $440.51.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $1.22. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Cummins Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 37.61%.
Cummins Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
