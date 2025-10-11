Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cummins were worth $14,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $2,749,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $440,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Cummins by 8.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,129,000 after buying an additional 126,362 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karen H. Quintos sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $529,766.31. Following the sale, the director owned 5,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,659.91. This represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Luther E. Peters sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.19, for a total value of $1,887,571.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 7,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,038.67. The trade was a 38.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,119 shares of company stock valued at $17,674,285. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cummins

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $413.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $407.21 and a 200 day moving average of $349.37. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.02 and a 12 month high of $440.51.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $1.22. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 37.61%.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.