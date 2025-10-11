Belpointe Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $125.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 45.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

