Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 48.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,992,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,518 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,191,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,503 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 17.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,786,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,181 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,542,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 16.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,554,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,927,000 after purchasing an additional 927,041 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.39.

Nutrien Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE:NTR opened at $59.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $65.08. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.25.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. Nutrien had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.14%.

About Nutrien



Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Further Reading

