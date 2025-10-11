Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF $GWX

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,033 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,117,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,711,000 after acquiring an additional 47,599 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 868,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,762,000 after purchasing an additional 35,615 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 530,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,940,000 after purchasing an additional 23,978 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 477,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,269,000 after purchasing an additional 26,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 342,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,932,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GWX stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $40.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.96.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

