Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $320,000 in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBB. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth $213,283,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 181.6% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 975,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,702,000 after buying an additional 628,886 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 35.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,104,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,353,000 after buying an additional 287,047 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth $57,432,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 848.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 191,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,312,000 after buying an additional 171,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBB opened at $408.50 on Friday. Hubbell Inc has a fifty-two week low of $299.42 and a fifty-two week high of $481.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $430.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.57. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 14.76%.The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.650-18.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hubbell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Hubbell from $420.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $472.63.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

