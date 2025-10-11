Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $422,000 Stock Position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF $SHYD

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,234 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHYD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $254,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 103,400.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHYD stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $22.52. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $23.84.

About VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.