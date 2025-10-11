Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes $83,000 Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF $XME

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Wormser Freres Gestion grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Wormser Freres Gestion now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

XME stock opened at $100.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.65. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.89 and a fifty-two week high of $105.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.48.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

