Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS Stake Lowered by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 50.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,114,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,697 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 14.8% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,904,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,700,000 after purchasing an additional 374,414 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 38.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,181,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,223,000 after purchasing an additional 326,435 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 27.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,031,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,090,000 after purchasing an additional 224,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,537,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,905,000 after purchasing an additional 204,826 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $133.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.77 and its 200-day moving average is $122.13. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $166.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $829.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (up from $146.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on WMS

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.