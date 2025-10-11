6,048 Shares in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Astera Labs by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Astera Labs by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Astera Labs by 351.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ALAB. TD Cowen began coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Astera Labs from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Astera Labs from $160.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Astera Labs from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Astera Labs from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.42, for a total transaction of $4,014,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 97,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,369,365.42. This represents a 18.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 91,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total value of $16,780,337.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 2,170,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,377,638.27. This trade represents a 4.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,308,772 shares of company stock worth $214,482,678 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Astera Labs Trading Down 8.5%

ALAB opened at $206.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.23, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.43. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $262.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.17.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $191.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.46 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 16.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

