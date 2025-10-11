10,079 Shares in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 20.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in IonQ by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in IonQ by 348.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in IonQ by 33.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in IonQ by 6.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IONQ. Zacks Research downgraded shares of IonQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of IonQ from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of IonQ from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IonQ currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Shares of IONQ opened at $70.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.47. IonQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $82.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 2.60.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.57). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 67.11% and a negative net margin of 885.21%.The business had revenue of $20.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 19,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $886,934.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 532,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,648,150.40. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul T. Dacier sold 4,175 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $185,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 114,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,757.60. The trade was a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,876 shares of company stock worth $7,930,390. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

