WMG Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 0.8% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $507,000. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 49,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $767.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $716.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $641.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $769.60.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

