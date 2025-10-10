WMG Financial Advisors LLC Buys 72,170 Shares of NIO Inc. $NIO

WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 474,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,170 shares during the quarter. NIO accounts for about 0.6% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. May Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.10 to $8.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NIO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $7.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.35.

NIO stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. NIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 589.46% and a negative net margin of 34.71%.The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share. NIO has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that NIO Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

